Global drugmakers again demand better protection of patent rights in Russia

30 March 2021
Global drugmakers who are trying to minimize their losses from the ever-growing turnover of generics of their original drugs in Russia, have called on the country’s federal government to update the existing register of drugs and patents – in a move to provide them with a better opportunity to protect their patent rights in Russia, according to recent statements by representatives of producers and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In an official letter sent to the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by members Infarma, one of Russia’s leading pharma trade association which unites some global producers - among which are Bayer (BAYN: DE), Roche (ROG: SIX), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Novartis NOVN: VX) - those measures taken by Russian authorities to minimize the ongoing patent disputes in the domestic pharmaceutical market are still imperfect, while new tools should be designed.

Major problems with existing drug register

