Helsinn settles with Sandoz over Aloxi in USA

Privately-held Swiss cancer specialist Helsinn Group say it has entered into a settlement agreement with Sandoz Inc, a US generics subsidiary of Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) to resolve their patent litigations relating to Helsinn’s Aloxi (palonosetron HCl injection) in the USA, where it is currently distributed by Helsinn’s marketing partner, Japan’s Eisai (TYO: 4523).
As a result of the settlement, Sandoz Inc will be permitted to market a generic version of Aloxi, an antiemetic, in the USA on September 30, 2018 or earlier under certain circumstances. The terms of the settlement agreement are otherwise confidential.
