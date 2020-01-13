Indian generics cashing in on diabetes drugs as originator patents lapse

As key drugs go off patent, new doors open for pharma players in India. The $1.9 billion diabetes drug market in the country is witnessing a churn with many patents falling off the cliff. The diabetes segment has been growing faster than the country’s overall drug market, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
At least two key drugs in the gliptin category have already gone off patent and cheaper variants are crowding the market. As other patent expiries hover around the corner, the newest category of drugs - SGLT-2 inhibitors are eager to make their generic appearance.
Medicines in the SGLT2 inhibitor class include canagliflozin, dapagliflozin and empagliflozin. There are four versions of SGLT2 (sodium glucose co-transporter-2) inhibitors or gliflozins sold in India.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze