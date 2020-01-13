Indian generics cashing in on diabetes drugs as originator patents lapse

As key drugs go off patent, new doors open for pharma players in India. The $1.9 billion diabetes drug market in the country is witnessing a churn with many patents falling off the cliff. The diabetes segment has been growing faster than the country’s overall drug market, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

At least two key drugs in the gliptin category have already gone off patent and cheaper variants are crowding the market. As other patent expiries hover around the corner, the newest category of drugs - SGLT-2 inhibitors are eager to make their generic appearance.

Medicines in the SGLT2 inhibitor class include canagliflozin, dapagliflozin and empagliflozin. There are four versions of SGLT2 (sodium glucose co-transporter-2) inhibitors or gliflozins sold in India.