Lonza investing 200 million francs in new manufacturing complex

Swiss contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Lonza (SIX: LONN) today announced the construction of a new small molecule manufacturing complex at its Visp (CH) site.

The new manufacturing complex will occupy an overall footprint of around 2,000 m2 with six levels of manufacturing space, and involves at investment of 200 million Swiss francs ($218 million).

The complex will offer several opportunities for future expansions supporting the small molecules technologies offering, which include drug substance, particle engineering technologies such as spray drying dispersion, and drug product.