Russia again faced with drug shortages

Russia again faces a shortage of foreign drugs for the treatment of serious diseases, this time for the treatment arthritis, according to recent statements by representatives of local patent associations and some local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Currently probably the most complex situation is observed in case of methotrexate solution which was included by the government in the list of vital and essential drugs (VED) being constantly taken by 2-2.5 million people in the country.

At present Methotrexat-Ebewe injection solution is supplied by the Swiss company Sandoz (a Novartis [NOVN: VX] group subsidiary), which is the largest supplier of methotrexate to the Russian market.