Russia eyes total overhaul of pharma patent regulation

Russia needs a total overhaul of its patent regulation system with regard to pharmaceuticals, with the aim to ensure access for the local population to cheaper drugs, according to recent statements by local pharma analysts and some domestic media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
As experts of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE) – a public association that unites representatives of Russian business, (including those in the field of pharmaceuticals) - said one of the most important goals that should be solved in the domestic pharmaceutical sector is putting an end to the practice of "evergreen patents" for drugs and their components in the Russian market.
According to Anatoly Semyonov, deputy head of the RUIE’s Committee on Intellectual Property and Creative Industries, the introduction of changes in legislation in this area will allow domestic companies to offer consumers their own, cheaper products compared to foreign analogues. Mr Semenov believes that any delay in conducting such reform may lead to a significant growth of mortality rate from certain serious diseases in Russia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze