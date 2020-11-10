Russia's Pharmasynthez seeks compulsory license to produce generic remdesivir

Pharmsynthez, one of Russia’s leading drugmakers, has asked for permission to begin production of a generic of remdesivir, an original drug from US anativirals giant Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
The Russian company has already submitted a petition to the national government, asking it to introduce a compulsory licensing procedure for the drug. A government spokesman has confirmed the receipt of the letter and noted that it had been forwarded for consideration to the Ministry of Health.
Remdesivir is an antiviral agent, which is developed and manufactured by Gilead under the Veklury brand name. In October 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug for the treatment of COVID-19. In July, the World Health Organization called remdesivir "the only hopeful treatment for COVID-19." In October, the drug was registered in Russia, after which the Ministry of Health added it to the country’s list of drugs recommended for the treatment of the novel coronavirus.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze