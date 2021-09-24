Wednesday 19 November 2025

Russia's Pharmsynthez to launch major production of hormonal preparations

Generics
24 September 2021
Pharmsynthez (MISK: LINE), one of Russia’s leading drugmakers, is planning to launch one of the largest productions of hormonal preparations in Russia, which will be located the city of Tyumen by November of the current year.

So far, the main construction works for the plant have been completed, while the equipment is being commissioned. The value of investments is estimated at 4 billion roubles ($55 million).

As a representative of the company told Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov during his visit to the plant, the new production will be able to meet a significant part of Russia’s annual needs in hormonal drugs. The drugs that will be produced at the new plant will be generics that will be manufactured under licenses from Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) and Hungary’s Gedeon Richter (RICHT: HB).

