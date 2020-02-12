Thursday 23 October 2025

Teva boasts its generic meds saved US healthcare system $41.9 billion

Generics
12 February 2020
teva-logo-big

Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) today released a  new economic impact report detailing the billions of dollars saved by Teva’s generic medicines and the company’s impact on the US and global economies in 2018.

Teva’s US Economic Impact Report, based on an independent analysis by economic policy experts at Matrix Global Advisors (MGA), shows Teva saved the US healthcare system $41.9 billion in 2018 - of an estimated $292.6 billion saved by generic medicines overall. The report also captures Teva’s broader impact on the US economy in 2018, including supporting more than 57,000 jobs, contributing $15.0 billion to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and generating $4.8 billion in labor income.

“We’re proud to make quality medicines more accessible to patients while reducing national, and global, healthcare costs,” said Kåre Schultz, Teva president and chief executive, adding: “This report shows how Teva’s generic medicines translate to savings for healthcare systems and patients, with nearly $6 billion of the $41.9 billion in savings from Teva’s generics going directly to the patients.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Teva wins first date to market generic Linzess in the USA
23 January 2020
Generics
Teva debuts generics of Delzicol and Tarceva in the USA
11 May 2019
Generics
Teva bounces out of two-year restructuring plan
12 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Teva's hopes for new Austedo indication dealt a blow
20 February 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pfizer partners with Flagship’s new spinout Expedition Medicines
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer partners with Flagship’s new spinout Expedition Medicines
23 October 2025
Biotechnology
Alector slashes workforce after dementia trial failure
23 October 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna ends development of congenital CMV vaccine after late-stage failure
23 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Alkermes to acquire Avadel
23 October 2025
Biotechnology
Astellas sBLA accepted for FDA priority review in bladder cancer
23 October 2025
Biotechnology
Summit Therapeutics raises $500 million
23 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer’s Jascayd follows up US approval with Chinese nod
22 October 2025

Company Spotlight

ImCheck Therapeutics
A privately-held French biotech advancing a clinical pipeline of gamma delta T-cell-focused antibodies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.


More Features in Generics

Russian government to double the volume of localized APIs within next five years
22 October 2025
Acquisition strengthens Aspire Pharma’s strategic portfolio
21 October 2025
medac to strengthen its presence in the Middle East
14 October 2025
Natco disrupts orphan drug market with $179 risdiplam generic, undercutting Roche by 97%
14 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze