TLC and Strides partner to launch liposomal amphotericin B in India

Specialty pharma company TLC (Nasdaq: TLC) and India-based Strides Pharma Science (NSE: STAR) have teamed up to help alleviate the recent surge in COVID‐19 associated mucormycosis cases in the Asian country.

They have announced that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India has approved TLC’s New Drug Application (NDA) of amphotericin B liposome for injection 50mg (known as Ampholipad in Taiwan and AmphoTLCTM in India) for immediate importation per approved usage and indication, to aid in the country’s emergency of acute liposomal amphotericin B shortage.

AmphoTLCTM will be imported from Taiwan by Stelis Biopharma, the biotech arm of Strides group, which will launched and distribute it in India immediately.