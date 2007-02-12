Genmab/GSK HuMax CD20 deal gets FTC OK

Danish biotechnology company Genmab AS says that the worldwide agreement with UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline, which is focused on the development of HuMax-CD20 (ofatumumab), has received antitrust clearance from the US Federal Trade Commission (Marketletter January 1&8).
The agent, which was originated by Genmab, is currently under assessment as a treatment for a range of diseases, including B cell-positive chronic lymphocytic leukemia, follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and the autoimmune condition, rheumatoid arthritis.
