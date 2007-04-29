Genta's shares climb 14% on Genasense news

USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Genta's share price rose $0.05, or 14%, to $0.38 in trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market following its announcement that it will conduct a new Phase III study of its anticancer drug Genasense (oblimersen sodium) in advanced melanoma (Marketletter April 19).

The study is designed to test the safety and efficacy of the drug when combined with dacarbazine-based chemotherapy, and has been initiated to address issues raised by the US Food and Drug Administration in a non-approvable letter it issued earlier this year.