Genzyme BioSurface Deal Approved

Shareholders of Genzyme Corp and BioSurface have approved the planned acquisition of the latter by the former, first announced earlier this year (Marketletter August 1), and merge it into the new Genzyme Tissue Repair Division. As part of the transaction, Genzyme shareholders also approved the issuance of a new class of common stock that will represent the business of the Tissue Repair Division.

The Tissue Repair Division is a fully integrated business with annual sales of $6 million from the Epicel skin graft product. It will soon start marketing an autologous cultured cartilage cell product. It also has four other products in clinical development for seven indications. Among these are the Vianain debriding agent, designed to remove non-viable tissue from burns and skin ulcers; TGF-