Genzyme BioSurface Deal Approved

Shareholders of Genzyme Corp and BioSurface have approved the planned acquisition of the latter by the former, first announced earlier this year (Marketletter August 1), and merge it into the new Genzyme Tissue Repair Division. As part of the transaction, Genzyme shareholders also approved the issuance of a new class of common stock that will represent the business of the Tissue Repair Division.
The Tissue Repair Division is a fully integrated business with annual sales of $6 million from the Epicel skin graft product. It will soon start marketing an autologous cultured cartilage cell product. It also has four other products in clinical development for seven indications. Among these are the Vianain debriding agent, designed to remove non-viable tissue from burns and skin ulcers; TGF-
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze