German Biotech: "Catching-Up Needed"

Germany still has considerable ground to make up in biotechnology and genetic engineering, a symposium organized by the national chemistry industry, the VCI, which has a new biotechnology division, has heard.

Patricia Solaro, director of the North Rhine-Westphalia government initiative to promote biotechnology, said the main drawback was Germany's disadvantages compared with competitor countries in assessing and evaluating R&D results. Also, German scientists lack the backing of management expertise and risk capital.

She said the biotechnology world market would expand from about 10 billion Deutschemarks in 1990 to about 160 billion marks ($105.88 billion) in 2000. Agrochemicals account for the fastest growth, up from 4.8 billion marks in 1990 to 80 billion marks by 2000, followed by pharmaceuticals growing from 2.4 billion marks to 47.8 billion marks.