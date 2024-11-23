Saturday 23 November 2024

German Drug Firms Invest More But Cutting Jobs

8 January 1996

German pharmaceutical companies invested more in 1995 - some 16 billion Deutschemarks ($11.13 billion) - than ever before, but the impact on jobs was entirely negative, and 1996 is expected to see more job losses in the industry. The value of 1995 production reached 33 billion marks, with exports of 15 billion marks (in 1994).

The main weight of investment spending in 1995 went on foreign acquisitions and underlines a slow but steady change in German pharmaceutical industry structure, with a rising volume of production being shifted abroad. While Hoechst and BASF were involved in the more spectacular acquisitions of 1995 - Marion Merrell Dow and Boots respectively - many medium-sized German drug producers, such as Schwarz Pharma and Merck of Darmstadt, expanded their foreign presences significantly.

Technical investment within Germany nevertheless continued to decline from the 1993 record high of 1.7 billion marks. The main signal for change has come, according to most of the companies, from the first health care reform legislation launched in 1992 and which triggered the initial drop in drug sales. Weak domestic market growth and pressure on drug prices led to a number of mergers and concentration of production and R&D.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze