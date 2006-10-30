German drug firms pressured by WHO

German drugmakers Bayer and Merck KGaA are coming under growing pressure from the World Health Organization, to give away praziquantel, a treatment for the "neglected" tropical disease schistosomiasis, which kills an estimated 20,000 people worldwide, but affects up to 200 million, mostly in Africa.
Lorenzo Savioli, Director of the WHO's control of neglected tropical diseases department, told the Financial Times that "this is a real market failure because schistosomiasis affects the poorest of the poor." He added that negotiations were stalling between the global agency and the two drug firms, claiming that: "Bayer tells us to talk to Merck and Merck tells us to talk to Bayer."
One aspect of the problem appears to be that Merck developed the drug for veterinary use and sold the rights for human use to Bayer. The cost per tablet for the latter is considerably higher than for animal use.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze