German funds reject reimbursement plan

The leading German health insurance funds have rejected a draft proposalto revamp the current fixed-price level support system for reimbursable pharmaceuticals products.

Health Minister Ulla Schmidt had previously reported agreement on the issue between the pharmaceutical industry and the funds, but Norbert Schleert of the AOK fund federation's drugs department has since then said that while the Ministry proposal is described as a draft for a legal modification, it meets all the pharmaceutical industry's demands and is therefore regarded by the funds as a draft to dismantle the system. The content of the Ministry proposal runs counter to the assurances given to the funds, Mr Schleert added.