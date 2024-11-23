German OTC Market Is Europe's Largest

Germany's over-the-counter drug market, at around $3.9 billion, isEurope's largest, says a new study from Datamonitor, available through the Marketletter. Germany also has had a large semi-ethical sector, but this has shrunk with the introduction of negative lists and will disappear altogether once proposed new legislation takes effect.

Over 20% of Germany's total drug market, which was worth more than $16.5 billion in 1995, is accounted for by pure OTC products. This is the highest proportion for OTCs in any European market.

The biggest OTC categories are cold/flu remedies and analgesics, while vitamins and minerals, gastrointestinals and dermatologicals are also big sellers. Most OTC categories, including the two leading groups, may only be sold in pharmacies, which account for 89% of total OTC sales. Only products such as vitamin and mineral supplements, tonics and herbal treatments may be sold in drug stores and other retail outlets, and even some of these are pharmacy-only. Drugstores represent only 7% of OTC sales.