German Union Acts Against Health Reform

Germany's DAG white-collar union is to launch a series of legal actionsagainst the latest phase of the health service reform. It is objecting to the explicit link between health fund premium rate rises and higher patient charges.
DAG spokesman Lutz Freitag said the union will launch "five or six test cases" in lower courts as a prelude to a case in the federal Constitutional Court. A number of health funds have also threatened legal action. The reform's aim, as Health Minister Horst Seehofer has explained, is to make health fund contribution rate rises as unattractive as possible.
