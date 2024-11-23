Gilead 9-Month Sales Driven By Vistide

Gilead Sciences has reported total revenues of $30.1 million for thefirst nine months of 1997, a rise of 9% on the corresponding period last year, with a net loss of $15.6 million, an increase of 14.7%. Net loss for the third quarter was $10.3 million.
Revenues were derived from sales of Vistide (cidofovir injection) for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis in patients with AIDS, and include both US and European sales, it being the first quarter that Gilead has received royalties from Pharmacia & Upjohn for sales of Vistide in Europe. Gilead noted that it was profitable in the comparable third quarter, 1996, because of two non-recurring fees under agreements with P&U and Hoffmann-La Roche.
