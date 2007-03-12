Gilead's GS 9137 lowers HIV viral load

Los Angeles, USA-based biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, says that the results of a study illustrate that its HIV integrase inhibitor GS 9137 (elvitegravir), in combination with ritonavir, brought about a statistically-superior reduction in viral load compared with a boosted protease inhibitor-based therapeutic regimen.
The data, which were presented at the 14th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Los Angeles, are derived from a Phase II clinical trial that was designed to demonstrate the product's non-inferiority to boosted protease inhibitors. In the program, 278 patients were randomized to receive one of three doses of GS 9137 (20mg, 50mg or 125mg) plus ritonavir, or a comparator protease inhibitor and ritonavir. The firm added that both treatments were given in combination with two or more nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors. The primary endpoint was defined as viral load reduction at 24 weeks, DAVG24.
Gilead said that rapid and potent antiviral activity was observed in the 50mg and 125mg groups, with mean DAVG24 levels of -1.4 log10 copies/ml and -1.7 log 10 copies/ml, respectively, compared with an average of -1.2 log 10 copies/ml in the CPI/r group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze