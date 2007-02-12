Gilead's share price up on strong 4th-qtr sales

US drugmaker Gilead Sciences says that, for the fourth quarter of 2006, it recorded a loss of $1.67 billion, or $3.63 per share. The company said, however, that this includes the acquisition charge of $2.04 billion related to the purchase of Corus and Myogen (Marketletter October 30 and December 18, 2006).
Most analysts viewed Gilead's total revenue for the quarter, up 48% to $899.2 million, as being a more accurate measure of the firm's performance. The company said that the expansion had been driven by a 56% hike in turnover from product sales.
Gilead went on to explain that its HIV franchise, which includes Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), Emtriva (emtricitabine) and combination therapy Atripla (efavirenz 600mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg) contributed $624.4 million, representing 67% growth. The company added that the strong uptake of the recently launched Atripla, and the continuing good performance of Truvada, had been key to the success of the franchise.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze