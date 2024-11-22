Gilead Starts Cidofovir Gel Trials In Genital Herpes Patients

Gilead Sciences has begun a Phase I/II study of cidofovir topical gel in immunocompetent patients with recurrent genital herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection. The patients will receive a single application of either cidofovir (at varying doses) or placebo at four clinical centers in Canada.

Genital herpes is estimated to afflict 30 million people in North America, according to the company. Cidofovir, a member of a new class of antivirals called nucleotide analogs, has shown activity against a wide range of herpes viruses, including HSV-1 and HSV-2, cytomegalovirus, HIV, human papillomavirus and hepatitis B virus.

An additional Phase I/II study of cidofovir topical gel started in the USA and Canada in December 1993, in AIDS patients with HSV infection. This ongoing study is testing a once-daily application for five days on HSV lesions that have not responded to treatment with Glaxo Wellcome's Zovirax (aciclovir), the gold-standard drug for HSV treatment.