Glaxo Appointments

- Following Glaxo's announcement of the top executive structure to take over at Glaxo Wellcome, the company has reported a number of other senior appointments. Tony Mehew becomes group financial controller, Michael Sheasby takes over as director of internal audit, Roger Emerson assumes the post of director of tax & treasury and Richard Edge, currently group treasurer at Wellcome, will take over the same post in the new company. In addition, Stephen Cowden has been named as group legal advisor, Nicholas Morris becomes group company secretary, Roger Dick takes over as director of group IT and Gerrit Aronson has been named as group human resources director.
