Glaxo Research Center Opened in Canada

The Glaxo Heritage Research Institute, located at the University of Alberta, Canada, was opened recently by the Alberta Premier Ralph Kline. Glaxo has contributed C$5 million ($3.6 million) towards the project, and the Alberta Heritage Foundation for Medical Research has pledged C$1.8 million over a five-year period.
Glaxo has pledged a further C$2.6 million over the next three years. At the opening ceremony, Glaxo Canada president Paul Lucas said that the firm is considering additional research collaboration with the Institute.
Following the merger of Glaxo with Wellcome (Marketletters passim), there has been speculation in the local press in Canada on how the merger will affect the two Canadian units. A spokesperson at Glaxo Wellcome Canada is reported to have said that there will be some reductions but would not be specific.
