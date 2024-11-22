Glaxo Sued Over Myodil

Glaxo of the UK is being sued by some 400 patients who were injected with a medical dye manufactured by Glaxo.
Most of the patients were injected with the dye between 1944 and 1987, when it was used in spinal X-rays. The patients are saying that the dye stayed in the spine for several years and caused inflammation, damaged nerves and acute pain.
It is also alleged that Glaxo did not issue adequate warnings about side effects. Glaxo is denying negligence and has said that the side effects of the product were well documented.
