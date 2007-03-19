Thursday 21 November 2024

Global antifungals market heads for $7B, as infections soar

19 March 2007

While the escalating incidence of worldwide fungal infections may be an unintended consequence of over-prescribing antibiotics that eliminate fungal-killing bacteria when combined with the increase in individuals with compromised immune systems, fungal infections - now the third most common hospital acquired infection with more than one billion people suffering on a global scale - are a borderline epidemic. Consequently, within five years rampant fungal infections will lead to an over $7.0 billion prescription and over-the-counter antifungal market to combat these infections, according to Anti-Infectives: World Market, second edition, a new report from medical market research firm Kalorama Information.

Estimated at $5.8 billion in 2006, sales of antifungals slowed from their peak in 2004 when they reached $5.9 billion. Product sales in both systemic and topical market segments have faced increased generic competition, which has limited sales growth in both segments. However, the market is forecast to increase in product demand and new drug development sales, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2006 to 2001.

The systemic segment - including both oral and parenteral medications - which currently accounts for nearly 73% of the market, is expected reach $5.4 billion in sales by 2011. Growth will likely be due to continued increases in the incidence of fungal conditions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze