Global antifungals market heads for $7B, as infections soar

While the escalating incidence of worldwide fungal infections may be an unintended consequence of over-prescribing antibiotics that eliminate fungal-killing bacteria when combined with the increase in individuals with compromised immune systems, fungal infections - now the third most common hospital acquired infection with more than one billion people suffering on a global scale - are a borderline epidemic. Consequently, within five years rampant fungal infections will lead to an over $7.0 billion prescription and over-the-counter antifungal market to combat these infections, according to Anti-Infectives: World Market, second edition, a new report from medical market research firm Kalorama Information.

Estimated at $5.8 billion in 2006, sales of antifungals slowed from their peak in 2004 when they reached $5.9 billion. Product sales in both systemic and topical market segments have faced increased generic competition, which has limited sales growth in both segments. However, the market is forecast to increase in product demand and new drug development sales, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2006 to 2001.

The systemic segment - including both oral and parenteral medications - which currently accounts for nearly 73% of the market, is expected reach $5.4 billion in sales by 2011. Growth will likely be due to continued increases in the incidence of fungal conditions.