Gobi Plans To Alleviate Russian Headaches

Anglo-Russian market research consultancy Gobi International is expanding into the pharmaceutical sector, aiming to "end of the Russian headache." Gobi director David Mendoza says "this is an obvious development for us," given that the company's Russian director, Oleg Chubar, was chief researcher at the former USSR's only specialist pharmaceutical market research agency.
Gobi suggests that Russia is potentially Europe's largest pharmaceutical market, and says medicines now account for over 11% of the country's imports, making them the second largest import category. Until now, it adds, lack of reliable market information has been an inhibition to market entry, and warns that Russian science is not be be sneezed at.
Gobi sees its initial task as threefold: helping foreign companies license their products in Russia; supplying information on market sub-sectors; and supporting pharmaceutical companies' entry strategies. For further information, contact David Mendoza in London. Phone: +44 171 723 9748; fax: +44 171 724 9663.
