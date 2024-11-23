Good 2nd Qtr Pharma Performance At Akzo Nobel

Pharmaceuticals, which contribute around 18.5% of total revenues toDutch chemicals conglomerate Akzo Nobel, produced 1.45 billion guilders ($545.7 million) sales in the second quarter of 1997, a rise of 15.2% on second-quarter 1996. Operating profits for the unit increased 16.5% to 233 million guilders. Overall group sales were 6.2 billion guilders, up 10%, with net income up 25% to 459 million guilders.

The company says that the boost in operating income at its pharmaceutical businesses was mainly due to higher volume sold by its Organon, Intervet and Diosynth units. Organon posted volume gains for its Remeron and Puregon oral contraceptives, but incurred additional costs in connection with its product launch and research activities.