Good And Bad News From Amersham

Amersham International saw its share price fall sharply on July 14, after the company's chairman, Edwin Nixon, made a somewhat downbeat statement on the company's prospects. And this was also impacted by him saying that an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for the company's heart imaging agent Myoview was still "eagerly awaited."
However, even as he was speaking, the approvable letter was winging its way to Amersham. Subject to final approval, Amersham says it will distribute Myoview through its US chain of some 100 pharmacies and exclusive distributorships. It also notes that the world market for heart imaging is worth approximately L220 million ($350.6 million), with North America the largest segment, worth an estimated L130 million.
Myoview is already marketed in Europe, Japan, throughout Latin America, the Middle East and the Pacific Rim. An application has been submitted in Japan for the licensing of an easier-to-use conjugate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze