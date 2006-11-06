Friday 22 November 2024

Good PASI scores for Serono's Raptiva

6 November 2006

Swiss biotechnology firm Serono has reported good data from the CLEAR study, which is the first multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Raptiva (efalizumab), in the November issue of the Journal of the German Society of Dermatology.

After 12 weeks of treatment, Raptiva met its primary endpoint and showed a favorable safety and efficacy profile with a statistically-significantly higher psoriasis area and severity index 75 rate demonstrating clinical superiority over placebo. 31.4% of patients on Serono's humanized therapeutic antibody in the overall, non-refractory patient population, reached a greater than or equal to 75% PASI improvement compared to 4.2% of those on placebo (p<0.0001).

Serono added that 29.5% of Raptiva patients in the refractory group reached a PASI 75 rate compared to 2.7% of those treated with placebo (p<0.0001), noting that, after 24 weeks of treatment, the results of the CLEAR study confirm the efficacy and safety of Raptiva demonstrated in the initial 12-week treatment period.

