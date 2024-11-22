Govt Action Means New Gene Drugs In Japan

An advisory panel to the Japanese Health and Welfare Ministry has announced new genetic guidelines that should pave the way for national researchers to begin developing gene-based medicines.
Developed by the research team of the Central Pharmaceutical Affairs Council's biotechnology committee, the new measures specify protocols for the testing of genes to be injected into patients and vectors for the genes. They bring Japan in line with countries such as the USA, which Japan currently relies upon for its supply of such drugs.
Japanese pharmaceutical manufacturers are now preparing for a massive gene-therapy R&D scramble in time for the formal adoption of the guidelines. Earlier this year, seven national companies jointly set up a new facility for such research.
