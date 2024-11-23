Green Cross "Falsified HIV Blood Data"

japan's Minister of Health and Welfare, naoto Kan, has said that Green Cross Corp continued to sell unheated blood products for up to 10 months after it had been ordered by the MHW to stop doing so and had assured the MHW that it had complied (Marketletters passim).

The Ministry has discovered that Green Cross had sold about about 900 units of unheated blood products in 1985 and 1986 even though it had been ordered to stop. The company has admitted that it made a false report to the Ministry about the date on which it withdrew the contaminated products, but executive director Masayuki Nishida says that the report was "inadequate only," and not faked.

- The Japan Times reports that in 1983 the head of the MHW's research group for AIDS, Takeshi Abe, persuaded the head of the National Hemophiliac Friendship Association to request that the Ministry provide "a guaranteed supply of unheated blood products," even though the risk of HIV infection was already known.