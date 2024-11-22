GROWING EC MARKET FOR HOMEOPATHY

Addressing the rapid growth which the herbal medicines industry has experienced globally in recent years, international management consultant McAlpine Thorpe and Warrior Limited has completed a number of multiclient studies on the herbal medical and the homeopathic industries.

The EEC Market for Homeopathic Remedies represents the latest report in the series and analyses the market for homeopathic medicines in each member country in terms of its market size, product trends, distribution, price, legislation, promotion and main players, and analyses the market overall in terms of its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as recommending key factors for success.

The company notes that with "exploding" interest taking place in herbal medicine from major pharmaceutical companies and new entrants into the field, the herbal medical industry has become a sector with sometimes hectic and confusing activity.