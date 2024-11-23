Growth Hormone Dispute Rolls On

- Despite an appeal court decision to overrule a preliminary injunction aganist Novo Nordisk and Bio-Technology General marketing their human growth hormone products in the USA, Genentech says that it remains convinced that the sale of Novo Nordisk's human growth hormone infringes its patents, incuding one which was not part of the original patent infringement case and was issued last summer, US Patent No: 5,424,199. The firm says that it is reviewing the appeal court decision to consider possible responses. A full trial of Genentech's patent infringement claims against Novo Nordisk and BTG will be held in the US District Court in New York at a later date.