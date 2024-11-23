Growth Of World Drug Sales, January-June 1996

Total world sales of prescription drugs for the first half of 1996 amounted to $70.68 billion, up 6% on the like, year-earlier period, according to IMS International.

Italy saw the greatest growth of the European countries, up 12% to $4.50 billion. The UK was the second fastest- growing, rising 10% to $3.23 billion, and was followed by Spain, Belgium and then Germany, which respectively saw sales of $2.61 billion (up 9%), $1.01 billion (up 7%), and $8.45 billion (up 6%). Sales in France rose 5% to $7.57 billion, while the Netherlands saw growth of 3% to $1.02 billion. The top seven European countries' sales totaled $26.38 billion, an increase of 7% on the same period in 1995. The largest areas of growth in this region were seen in both blood agents and diagnostics, which were up 16% each.

Sales in the USA increased to $28.99 billion, up 7% on first-half 1995, with growth being driven by the blood agents, up 22%. In Canada, sales rose 3% to $1.84 billion while Japan saw only 1% growth with sales of $11.47 billion, following a flat period at the beginning of the year (Marketletter August 5). Anti-infectives and respiratory drugs were hit hardest in this country, with sales down 18% and 10%, respectively.