Grunenthal extends Ortho tapentadol license

Aachen, Germany-based drugmaker Grunenthal GmbH has extended its licensing agreement with the USA's Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical for tapentadol to include the Japanese market. Ortho-McNeil, which is a unit of health care major Johnson & Johnson, plans to market the novel analgesic through its Japanese affiliate, Janssen Pharmaceutical KK, while Grunenthal will be responsible for its commercial supply to this market.
Tapentadol (CG5503/ R331333) is a novel, investigational, centrally-acting analgesic with a dual mode of action for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain. Phase III studies of the drug have recently been initiated in the USA and in Europe.
"This agreement for the Japanese market is another milestone achieved in our work with Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical and moves us toward global development and commercialization of tapentadol," said Eric-Paul Paques, a member of Grunenthal's executive board.
