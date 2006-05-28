Grupa Prosper sees 1st qtr profit of $1.3M

Polish pharmaceuticals distributor Grupa Prosper says that its net profit totaled 3.8 million zloty ($1.26 million) in the first quarter of 2006, sky-rocketing 72.7% on the like, year-ago period, according to the Interfax news agency. During the reported quarter, its sales revenue grew 10% to 490.0 million zloty.

The Warsaw-headquartered company noted that its first quarter revenue growth out stripped P oland's drugs distribution market as a whole, pointing out that it controls approximately 10% of the sector.