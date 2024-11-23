GSF Leads In Israeli OTC Market

The General Sick Fund has emerged as the pioneer in the marketing and supply of over-the-counter drugs in Israel. Purchases by the GSF's pharmacy chain are put at over NIS100 million ($31.4 million), and it is developing new methods of supply, such as mail order.

The change followed the appointment some years ago of Avigdor Kaplan as the Fund's head; he embarked on a program to "market" the GSF and its services at a time when it faced financial collapse.

His success is even more striking given that most GSF pharmacies open only a few hours a day and, like ordinary retail pharmacies, have no self-service display, the pharmacist is not allowed by law to recommend an OTC, and the medical profession is not a willing partner in offering the OTC option.