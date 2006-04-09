GSK and Sirna enter alliance worth up to $700M

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline and USA-based Sirna Therapeutics say they are forming an exclusive multi-year strategic alliance focused on discovery, development and commercialization of novel RNAi-based therapeutics for respiratory diseases. Sirna will receive an initial payment of $12.0 million, made up as cash and purchase of its common stock, priced at $ 8.36 per share. Under the terms of the deal, it may also receive milestones in excess of $700.0 million for collaboration and clinical development events, as well as royalties on worldwide sales of eventual products. In addition, Sirna will be eligible for contract manufacturing income.