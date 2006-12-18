Friday 22 November 2024

GSK reveals new US patient assistance programs

18 December 2006

UK headquartered drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline has expanded its patient assistance programs in the USA, offering its retail prescription medicines for free to eligible low-income Medicare Part D participants. Beginning January 1, 2007, the company's new patient assistance program GSK Access will provide free medicines to eligible Part-D-enrolled senior and disabled patients who have spent at least $600 of their own money on outpatient medicines. GSK also plans to offer its existing patient assistance program for oncology medicines to Medicare Part D participants who reach the same $600 spending threshold.

"Even though the Medicare Part D plans have been a great success for many, we know that there are still patients who don't qualify for the government subsidies and may need help in getting their medicines. We believe GSK Access can be a real benefit to these patients," said Chris Viehbacher, president of GSK's US Pharmaceuticals business.

Mr Viehbacher added: "with our $600 spending threshold, most eligible patients can get their GSK medicines for free before they reach the gap in Medicare coverage known as the 'donut hole'."

