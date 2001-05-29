GSK's AIDS vaccine gives protection in monkeys

GlaxoSmithKline has reported the results of a study which shows that itsrecombinant candidate HIV vaccine, which combines several HIV antigens plus a proprietary adjuvant, AS02A, confers long-lasting protection from simian-human immunodeficiency virus in rhesus monkeys. The protection persisted for more than 18 months after immunization and monitoring of the monkeys is still ongoing.

Gerald Voss, a senior scientist at GSK, said that the "unique candidate vaccine appears to be highly effective against the development of the disease and may reduce the rate of transmission." The company will develop its vaccine candidate against at least two strains of HIV, and expects it to enter Phase I clinical trials with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases HIV Vaccine Trial Network in the USA by the end of this year.