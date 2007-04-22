GSK's Arixtra and Seretide/Advair approved in Japan

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline's asthma medicine Seretide/Advair Diskus (salmeterol and fluticasone proprionate combination) and its anti-thrombic Arixtra (fondaparinux sodium) have been approved by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan. Seretide/Advair, which will be marketed as Adoair Diskus 50/100mcg, 50/250mcg and 50/500mcg, has been approved for adult patients with bronchial asthma when concomitant use of an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta-agonist is necessary. Adoair will be the only combination respiratory medicine available in Japan, targeting both inflammation and bronchoconstriction. Arixtra has been approved as a once-daily subcutaneous injection (1.5mg and 2.5mg), for the prevention of venous thromboembolic events in patients who are at high risk for VTE undergoing major orthopedic surgeries of the lower limb.
