GSK's Arixtra superior to standard ACS therapy

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that results from the OASIS 6 trial of its antithrombotic drug Arixtra (fondaparinux sodium) in patients with acute coronary syndrome and ST elevation MI, demonstrate its superiority to standard unfractionated heparin therapy in reducing the risk of death or recurrent heart attack. The compound also reduced the risk of all cause mortality by 13%.
The firm says that the incidence of severe hemorrhage caused by the drug at day nine of treatment was similar to the standard regimen. The data was presented at the scientific sessions of the American College of Cardiology's meeting.
