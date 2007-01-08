GSK's strategy for Advair

GlaxoSmithKline has implemented strategic initiatives to help ensure continuing strong sales of Advair (fluticasone). The respiratory area is expected to continue to be GSK's leading therapeutic area throughout the forecast period due largely to continuing strong sales of Advair; however, the relative contribution of asthma revenue to the company's respiratory segment could shift in favor of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. According to the new report from Decision Resources and its Millennium Research unit, titled Brands & Strategies: Asthma, approximately 58% of 2005 Advair sales are derived from the asthma market, with the remaining 42% coming from COPD. However, Advair turnover for the latter indication has been growing at triple the rate of asthma sales in the period from 2003 to 2005.