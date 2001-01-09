GSK's Trizivir cleared in EU for HIV

The newly-formed GlaxoSmithKline has been granted approval from theEuropean Medicines Evaluation Agency to market Trizivir (abacavir sulfate 300mg, lamivudine 150mg and zidovudine 300mg), the first triple fixed-dose combination tablet for the treatment of HIV infection in adults. The approval means that patients with HIV will soon be able to receive triple antiretroviral therapy with a single tablet taken twice-daily, with no food or water restrictions.

Trizivir is already approved in the USA, Mexico, Switzerland, Chile and Malawi, and analysts have suggested that it could be a key driver of growth for the company.