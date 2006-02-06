GSK to increase Relenza production

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says it will increase its Relenza (zanamivir) manufacturing capacity to meet increased public demand for the product. David Stout, the company's president of pharmaceutical operations, said: "Glaxo hopes to produce 15 million doses of the drug that, along with Roche Holding AG's Tamiflu, is expected to be the front-line defence if bird flu morphs into a form that spreads easily between people."
The World Health Organization has recommended that governments stockpile Relenza for use against a possible outbreak, which intensified demand for the drug yet further. Mr Stout said that his company and others would work toward having enough vaccines in the event of a pandemic.
