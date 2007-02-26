GSK to sell off French production site

UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that it plans to sell one of its French production plants, namely the Herouville-Saint-Clair facility, near Caen in the north of the country.
The company explained that, since 2005, the expiration of sub-contracted work, specifically the production of Doliprane (paracetamol) for Sanofi-Aventis and the indigestion remedy Gaviscon for Reckitt Benckiser, had reduced the output from the site. It added that the difficulty of finding replacement contracts and minimal opportunities for internal production transfers, have lead to the downturn in volume.
Seeks purchaser who will secure jobs
