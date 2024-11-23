Guilford Pharma In Japanese Link-Up

US biopharmaceutical firm Guilford Pharmaceuticals has formed a partnership with Daiichi Radioisotope Laboratories for the development and marketing of Dopascan injection, Guilford's diagnostic imaging product for Parkinson's disease.

Guilford will receive up-front payments, milestone payments and royalties on product sales and will manufacture and supply the Dopascan precursor to Daiichi. And Daiichi will receive exclusive marketing, sales, and distribution rights to Dopascan for Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, and will conduct and pay for all clinical and other product development costs in these territories, under the terms of the agreement.