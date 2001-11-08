Guilford results impress

Guilford Pharmaceuticals has announced that it made a net loss of $13.8million, or $0.46 per share, during the third quarter of 2001, compared with a net loss of $10.1 million ($0.43 per share) reported for the like, year-earlier period.

Revenues for the third quarter totaled $5.9 million, an increase of about 34%, with net sales for Gliadel Wafer (polifeprosan 20 with carmustine implant), the company's implantable brain tumor treatment, increasing to $5.9 million from $0.3 million in the comparable quarter of 2000, says the firm.

These increased sales are the result of Guilford assuming direct responsibility for marketing, selling and distributing the product, according to the company, which notes that 637 units of Gliadel Wafer were shipped to hospitals and third parties during the quarter under review, representing a rise of 18% over the second quarter of 2001 and a 68% increase over third-quarter 2000, the company noted.